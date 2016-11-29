Nov 29 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz suggested that
continued uncertainties surrounding Canada's economic outlook
have set the bar high for an interest rate change, as the
central bank approaches its deliberations for next week's rate
decision. (tgam.ca/2gDGTbV)
** Canopy Growth Corp of Smiths Falls, Ontario, has
an agreement to buy pharmaceutical distributor MedCann, which
has placed the Canadian marijuana company's Tweed-branded
cannabis strains in German pharmacies. (tgam.ca/2gDNCSY)
** The country's banking watchdog says lenders need to be
more vigilant than ever as mortgage debt rises. (tgam.ca/2gDJbHI)
NATIONAL POST
** The Canadian Broadcasting Corp has submitted a proposal
to the federal government requesting $318 million in additional
funding in order to allow the public broadcaster to move to an
ad-free model. (bit.ly/2gDCmGa)
** Mining companies are digging into renewable energy as a
way to reduce costs and offset the impact of volatile
conventional fuel prices as the world shifts to a low-carbon
economy. (bit.ly/2gDNZNq)
