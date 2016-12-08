Dec 8 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The civil servant in charge of the government's
spy-watchdog agency says Canada may have to reconsider how it
shares intelligence with the United States if president-elect
Donald Trump makes good on his promise to torture terrorists to
gather intelligence. tgam.ca/2h6uqyd
** Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc. is postponing
the shareholder vote for its $4.9-billion sale to Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce, raising questions about
whether CIBC will have to sweeten its bid next year. tgam.ca/2h6tkCy
** Canada is set to overhaul the way financial transactions
are processed as changing technology and globalization reshapes
the way individuals and businesses move money and access their
funds. tgam.ca/2h6weYc
NATIONAL POST
** Ontario officials said the province's own land-use
restrictions around its largest city have constrained the supply
of detached homes. bit.ly/2h6wO88
** A major international union has taken the first step
towards unionizing pilots at WestJet Airlines Ltd,
taking over the work begun internally last year. bit.ly/2h6nJw6
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)