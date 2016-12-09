Dec 9 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Lightstream Resources Ltd, which has been under creditor
protection, said a Calgary court has approved the sale of its
oil and gas assets to a newly formed company. tgam.ca/2grDAHv
** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is widely
expected to raise its $3.8-billion bid for a U.S. bank, and the
question now is whether CIBC can close the ground-breaking deal
without overpaying. tgam.ca/2grC3RS
NATIONAL POST
** Mayor John Tory visited the National Post editorial board
Thursday to defend his plan to toll the Gardiner Expressway and
Don Valley Parkway, putting the proceeds toward some C$33
billion ($25 billion) in approved-but-unfunded capital projects.
bit.ly/2grterc
** The federal government is expecting a deluge of police
requests for marijuana tests once cannabis is legalized and is
concerned about whether Canada's shrinking number of forensic
labs will be able to handle the surge. bit.ly/2grCnQj
($1 = C$1.32)
