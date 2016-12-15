Dec 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson has decided to question Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally to determine whether he breached the Conflict of Interest Act when he attended Liberal Party cash-for-access fundraisers with corporate executives wanting favors from the federal government. tgam.ca/2h3yVcG

** The federal Liberal government will bow to a recommendation of a Senate committee that is reviewing legislation to end gender-based discrimination in the Indian Act by asking the Quebec Superior Court - which said the act had to be corrected by early February - for an extension to allow more time for consultation. tgam.ca/2gMxHqg

** A plan to lift Stelco Inc out of creditor protection is backed by the Ontario government and one of the steel maker's union locals, but another union local, the city of Hamilton and a former president of the company oppose the proposal. tgam.ca/2hzDN9T

NATIONAL POST

** Canada is committing to public consultations on a potential free trade deal with China, and government officials from both countries are set to hold a first meeting early in 2017. bit.ly/2gCAPzK

** In a surprising move Wednesday, Evernote said it will be updating its privacy policy next month to allow employees to physically see data users upload to its service. bit.ly/2hwHPmk

** The Canadian federal government hopes its corporate governance bill will improve gender diversity on corporate boards, but won't rule out quotas if the problem persists, innovation minister Navdeep Bains said Wednesday. bit.ly/2hohvdB