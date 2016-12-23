Dec 23 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A Canadian-developed vaccine for the Ebola virus has
proven to be extremely effective in a full-scale clinical trial,
opening the possibility that future outbreaks of the disease can
be successfully contained. tgam.ca/2h8OVJt
** New Brunswick has broken ranks with other provinces and
territories to strike a bilateral agreement on health funding
with Ottawa, a move that angered other provincial ministers who
had rejected what the federal government put on the table
earlier this week. tgam.ca/2imRd93
** A majority of Canadians support the key planks in Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau's energy and climate plan - approving a
controversial oil pipeline and imposing a carbon tax to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions, a poll from Nanos Research Group says.
tgam.ca/2h8LthU
NATIONAL POST
** Indie telecommunications providers say the federal
telecom regulator's landmark decision to classify high-speed
internet a basic service will inject competition into the
ecosystem - and ultimately lower prices and improve speeds for
consumers. bit.ly/2hZBuxs
** A former Ontario premier, a current member of parliament,
and an ex-Alberta cabinet minister are among those advising
businessman and reality TV personality Kevin O'Leary on whether
to launch a Conservative leadership bid, according to a member
of his "exploratory committee." bit.ly/2hinjGH
