** Richmond, British Columbia is pressing ahead with regulations to crack down on short-term rentals amid complaints that services such as Airbnb are disrupting neighbours and taking away housing in a tight rental market. tgam.ca/2ie4AIS

** Greater Vancouver's housing market exited 2016 in a slump but still managed to finish with the third-highest sales year on record. Residential sales totalled 1,714 last month, down 39.4 percent from December 2015, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said on Wednesday. tgam.ca/2iefgHB

** Kevin O'Leary says attacks on him by Conservative leadership candidates are bringing badly needed excitement to the race, after Tory hopeful Lisa Raitt launched a website to stop the reality-TV star from entering the contest. tgam.ca/2ie74Hi

** Canada and the United States have highly integrated oil and gas markets, but their governments will pursue opposite energy policies starting this year: Canada is taxing and restricting oil and gas activity and infrastructure to meet international climate change commitments, while the U.S. under Donald Trump will be liberalizing it and pushing its energy renaissance to the next level. bit.ly/2ieeJFn

** Limited housing supply in the key Canadian markets of Vancouver and Toronto will help maintain national house price inflation this year, even as recent government and regulatory curbs kick in to slow the growth rate, according to Oxford Economics. bit.ly/2ieeeLH

** Rather than one of the country's biggest banks with a vast international presence like Royal Bank of Canada, or a leading playing in the oil and gas market like Suncor Energy Inc, instead National Bank of Canada stood out for analysts at Citigroup. bit.ly/2ie6OIp

** The Canadian labour market may have topped expectations and steadily added jobs in 2016, but the vast majority were part-time positions and the "meagre" growth in full-time work was concentrated in industries susceptible to a slowdown, TD Economics says in a new report. bit.ly/2iefHlj