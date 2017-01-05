Jan 5 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Richmond, British Columbia is pressing ahead with
regulations to crack down on short-term rentals amid complaints
that services such as Airbnb are disrupting neighbours and
taking away housing in a tight rental market. tgam.ca/2ie4AIS
** Greater Vancouver's housing market exited 2016 in a slump
but still managed to finish with the third-highest sales year on
record. Residential sales totalled 1,714 last month, down 39.4
percent from December 2015, the Real Estate Board of Greater
Vancouver said on Wednesday. tgam.ca/2iefgHB
** Kevin O'Leary says attacks on him by Conservative
leadership candidates are bringing badly needed excitement to
the race, after Tory hopeful Lisa Raitt launched a website to
stop the reality-TV star from entering the contest. tgam.ca/2ie74Hi
NATIONAL POST
** Canada and the United States have highly integrated oil
and gas markets, but their governments will pursue opposite
energy policies starting this year: Canada is taxing and
restricting oil and gas activity and infrastructure to meet
international climate change commitments, while the U.S. under
Donald Trump will be liberalizing it and pushing its energy
renaissance to the next level. bit.ly/2ieeJFn
** Limited housing supply in the key Canadian markets of
Vancouver and Toronto will help maintain national house price
inflation this year, even as recent government and regulatory
curbs kick in to slow the growth rate, according to Oxford
Economics. bit.ly/2ieeeLH
** Rather than one of the country's biggest banks with a
vast international presence like Royal Bank of Canada,
or a leading playing in the oil and gas market like Suncor
Energy Inc, instead National Bank of Canada
stood out for analysts at Citigroup. bit.ly/2ie6OIp
** The Canadian labour market may have topped expectations
and steadily added jobs in 2016, but the vast majority were
part-time positions and the "meagre" growth in full-time work
was concentrated in industries susceptible to a slowdown, TD
Economics says in a new report. bit.ly/2iefHlj
