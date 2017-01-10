Jan 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Honda Motor Co Ltd will invest more than $408
million to upgrade its Alliston, Ontario, assembly plant, backed
by grants from the federal and Ontario governments that will
bring total spending on the plant to about $492 million. tgam.ca/2iXASJu
** Senior executives of Ford Motor Co and Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles issued assurances on Monday that
they will go ahead with new investments in Canada, despite moves
by president-elect Donald Trump to discourage manufacturers from
building vehicles outside the U.S. tgam.ca/2jyn76Y
** After two years of deep cuts in Canada's beleaguered
resource sector, Canada's commodity-linked businesses are poised
to start investing in expansion in 2017, according to a Bank of
Canada survey. tgam.ca/2iXxDlk
NATIONAL POST
** The Vancouver-based clothing company Lululemon Athletica
Inc improved its lower-end guidance estimates for
fourth-quarter net revenue and profit on Monday, predicting at
least $775 million of revenue, up from $765 million at from the
low end of the previous estimate. bit.ly/2iXygLy
** Canadian REITs will see "high single digits and low
double digit" growth next year, as robust demand in the East and
a strong retail sector are offset by an office glut in Calgary,
according to a new report from Timbercreek Asset Management. bit.ly/2iXxhuH
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)