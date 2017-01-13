Jan 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Calgary-based AltaGas Ltd, which has gas-and-power-distribution operations in Canada and the United States, acknowledged on Thursday that it was in talks with a third-party regarding a potential transaction, but gave no assurances that it would close a deal and offered no details. tgam.ca/2iOMNs7

** The owner of troubled grocer Sobeys Inc has named former Canadian Tire Corp Chief Executive Michael Medline as its new CEO, effective immediately. tgam.ca/2iORYrQ

** An agreement worth as much as C$1 billion ($761.09 million) between British Columbia and Kinder Morgan Inc removes a key hurdle for the company's plans to triple capacity on its Trans Mountain pipeline, and brings Alberta oil sands producers a step closer to accessing new global markets. tgam.ca/2iOLOIc

NATIONAL POST

** WestJet Airlines Ltd is thinking about adding yet another aircraft type to its fleet as it evaluates "more fuel-efficient" options for its international expansion plans. bit.ly/2iOKMfo

** The Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan is selling a minority stake in its Vancouver portfolio to the Ontario Pension Board and the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board, according to multiple sources. bit.ly/2iOPARX

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he and his family used the private helicopter of the Aga Khan during his recent holiday, a possible violation of federal law. All ministers, including the prime minister, are forbidden under the federal Conflict of Interest Act from flying in private or chartered aircraft except under specific conditions. bit.ly/2iOOztd