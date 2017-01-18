Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** AltaGas Ltd is gearing up for a C$500 million ($382.38 million) propane export project, hoping to breathe new life into a northern British Columbia port that has been hurt by sluggish coal shipments over the past three years. tgam.ca/2iPmrIP

** Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, chosen by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to reshape U.S. trade policy, has informed Canada that rules of origin and independent dispute tribunals will be central to talks aimed at resetting the North American free-trade agreement. tgam.ca/2iPivrs

** The Trudeau government is weeks away from an inaugural round of talks on a free-trade agreement with China as it presses ahead a central objective in its plan to deepen ties with the world's second-largest economy. tgam.ca/2iPfg3w

NATIONAL POST

** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp, the Crown corporation that controls the majority of the mortgage default insurance market in the country, is raising premiums for a third time in the last couple of years and says new regulations are forcing its hand. bit.ly/2jJwxts

** Bombardier Inc's new management team has given the head of the Toronto Transit Commission "much greater confidence" that the city's delay-plagued C$1.2 billion ($917.71 million) streetcar order will be completed by 2019 as originally planned, TTC Chief Executive Andy Byford said Tuesday. bit.ly/2jJzqu6

** Canadian oil and gas producers happy to see the end of the Obama era are quickly coming to the realization that the imminent Trump presidency could be even more challenging if he moves forward with the adoption of a border adjustment tax. bit.ly/2jJqwNb ($1 = 1.3076 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)