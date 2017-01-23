Jan 23 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Winning new automotive investment requires financial
incentives from taxpayers, strong marketing by governments and
enthusiastic local champions who can sell an automaker's head
office on Canada as a good place to build vehicles, says a new
study that examines why Toyota Motor Corp chose Canada
for a new assembly plant. tgam.ca/2iUB13C
** Sentry Investments, one of Bay Street's best-known asset
managers, replaced its chief executive officer, following an
investigation into its mutual fund sales practices, the company
has admitted. tgam.ca/2iUGs2c
** The acquisition of ITF Technologies of Montreal by Hong
Kong-based O-Net Communications Ltd is the focus of a growing
controversy after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government
reversed a Harper cabinet order that sought to unwind this
foreign purchase. tgam.ca/2iUCdUA
** Sources familiar with the Trudeau government's plans say
Canadian officials are worried that mass protests would disrupt
President Trump's visit to Canada, and that view has been shared
with his team. tgam.ca/2iUHMlU
** British Columbia Premier Christy Clark is being accused
of trying to distract from concerns about the lack of
political-fundraising limits in the province with her decision
to forgo a party stipend and a commitment to enact real-time
donation reporting through legislation. tgam.ca/2iUGIhX
NATIONAL POST
** Mogo Finance Technology Inc has taken a step
into the world of mortgages, registering as a broker in three
provinces and launching an online and mobile interface where
users can compare rates, apply for a mortgage and track their
payment progress. bit.ly/2iUE9wj
** The proposal to build a major transmission line that
would be buried beneath the floor of Lake Erie in order to
transmit electricity between Canada and the United States
reached a major regulatory milestone Friday. bit.ly/2iUMmR8
