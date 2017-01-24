Jan 24 The following are the top stories from
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Japan-based automakers in Canada are urging the federal
government to resume talks with Japan on a bilateral trade deal
in the wake of the new Trump government pulling out of the
Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. tgam.ca/2jTK6Ja
** Potential private equity buyers appear to be steering
clear of hockey and baseball equipment maker Performance Sports
Group Ltd, clearing the field for a $575 million bid
for the company from Sagar Capital Partners LP and Fairfax
Financial Holdings Ltd. tgam.ca/2jTHk6P
** Vancouver's Kindred Systems Inc has hired Jim Liefer, who
was vice president of operations for Wal-Mart's online
business from 2004-10 before spending six years as COO of U.S.
online furniture retailer One Kings Lane Inc. Mr. Liefer will
work out of Kindred's San Francisco office, where most of its 37
employees are located. tgam.ca/2jTKQ0G
NATIONAL POST
** An ongoing dispute between Uber Technologies Inc
and its drivers has reached Canada, with a proposed
class-action lawsuit that claims Uber drivers are employees who
are entitled to minimum wage, overtime and vacation pay. bit.ly/2jTUpwH
** The federal New Democratic Party has scheduled a
leadership debate for early March, even though there are still
no official candidates to lead the party. bit.ly/2jTL2NI
** The department of Indigenous and Northern Affairs is one
of two ministries - the other is democratic reform - that did
not get a passing mark on a "deliverology" report card that
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet were expected to
review as they began two days of meetings on Monday in Calgary.
bit.ly/2jTTcFH
