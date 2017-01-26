Jan 26 The following are the top stories from
GLOBE AND MAIL
** AltaGas Ltd is buying WGL Holdings Inc
for about $4.5 billion in the latest major acquisition of a U.S.
energy infrastructure company by a Canadian rival. tgam.ca/2kn5hRG
** TransCanada Corp Chief Executive Russ Girling
said the Calgary-based firm is working furiously to resubmit the
Keystone XL pipeline application after U.S. President Donald's
Trump directive to revive the project. tgam.ca/2kmYDe5
** British Columbia Investment Management Corp has entered
into an agreement to sell SilverBirch Hotels & Resorts,
including its 26 hotel assets and management operations, to
Leadon Investment Inc, a private investor group with ties to
Hong Kong. tgam.ca/2kwiEhK
NATIONAL POST
** BlackBerry Ltd revealed on Twitter that the
long-awaited keyboard phone will be released at Mobile World
Congress in Barcelona on Feb. 25. bit.ly/2kmXPFZ
** The Canadian subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has
partnered with Toronto investment firm Dynamic Funds to launch a
new suite of five actively managed exchange-traded funds,
breaking new ground in Canada for the world's largest asset
manager. bit.ly/2kmYDel
** An Ontario judge has refused to add another of Chevron
Corp's Canadian subsidiaries to an enforcement action
launched by plaintiffs from Ecuador. bit.ly/2kmXCTd
