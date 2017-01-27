Jan 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** TransCanada Corp has taken U.S. President Donald Trump up on his invitation and has formally submitted a new application to the U.S. Department of State for its Keystone XL pipeline. tgam.ca/2kamjVW

** Canada's housing agency has added Victoria to its list of real estate markets with problems, seeing danger signs in the British Columbia capital's home values. tgam.ca/2kajxzW

** Hunter Harrison has sold his shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, shortly after quitting as chief executive officer of the Calgary company to pursue the top job at Florida-based railway CSX Corp. tgam.ca/2karqW7

** As Britain starts the process of leaving the European Union, Liam Fox, Britain's international trade secretary, tried to assure Canadian businesses that robust trade between the two nations would not be disrupted. tgam.ca/2karzZP

NATIONAL POST

** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp is not removing the red flag it raised three months ago for the housing market, saying it still sees strong overall evidence of problematic market conditions. bit.ly/2karLIl

** Metro Inc has reaffirmed its commitment to the Air Miles program after a report implied the grocery chain might be looking to drop the loyalty program in Ontario. bit.ly/2kakFUc

** RBC Global Asset Management chief economist Eric Lascelles on Thursday pushed back against fears over the impact of a Donald Trump presidency on Canada, saying protectionist trade policies could instead serve to hobble U.S. growth in the long term. bit.ly/2kahdc8 (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)