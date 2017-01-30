Jan 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A collection of Canada's top technology leaders is asking Ottawa to provide "immediate and targeted" assistance, including temporary residency, to those displaced by President Donald Trump's executive order that bans entry to the United States for citizens of seven countries. tgam.ca/2jJpaEn

** Robo-adviser investment firms are seeking approval from regulators to register new clients entirely online without having to speak with an adviser, arguing longstanding regulations need to be adjusted to accommodate new business models. tgam.ca/2jJtnYB

** Federal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen is offering temporary residence to any traveler who is stranded in Canada as a result of a controversial and confusing travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump that prevents citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. tgam.ca/2jJzM63

** British Columbia will soon allow international citizens working and paying taxes in the province to bypass the 15 percent foreign home buyer's tax in a bid to make the province more attractive to skilled professionals. tgam.ca/2jJnElq

NATIONAL POST

** The digital music and movie boom has claimed another bricks and mortar victim, with HMV Canada Inc set to close all of its 102 stores in the coming months after 30 years in business. bit.ly/2jJrdIh

** Tim Hortons - Canada's largest restaurant chain - which has 4,492 outlets in North America and the Middle East, announced a master franchise joint venture on Friday with a group of investors in Mexico, but did not divulge how many restaurants it plans to open in its first Latin American endeavor. bit.ly/2jJmS8h

** The Canadian Transportation Agency is on track to receive nearly as many air-traveler complaints this month as it did in all of 2015-16, but it doesn't blame the airlines for its sudden spike in workload. bit.ly/2jJpdzT