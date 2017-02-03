Feb 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Kew Media Group Inc is set to acquire a broad portfolio of 10 companies that own, produce and distribute film, television and other programming for $104.1 million. tgam.ca/2k8ETNt

** Toronto and its surrounding municipalities are doubling down on efforts to entice foreign investment, with a new agency called Toronto Global designed to pull new business and money into the region. tgam.ca/2jEZNVM

NATIONAL POST

** A former editor with Vice Media used the Canadian headquarters of the youth-focused publishing empire as a recruiting ground to draw young journalists and artists into a transnational cocaine-smuggling ring, according to allegations by current and former Vice employees who spoke to the National Post. bit.ly/2l1PYNV

** Six-month-old NewLeaf Travel Co Inc will drop flights to two more cities this summer, bringing its total number of destinations down to five while increasing frequency on its remaining routes. bit.ly/2k8ONhV (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)