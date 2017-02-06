Feb 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corp is auditioning
investment banks for starring roles in an IPO on the Toronto
Stock Exchange, according to sources pitching the company. tgam.ca/2laiT6h
NATIONAL POST
** The Liberal party's electoral reform exercise cost a
minimum of C$4.1 million, according to an analysis of government
expenses. bit.ly/2jReXHE
** Canada's financial consumer agency is investigating
complaints that banks are signing up customers for credit cards
without their express consent. bit.ly/2l0eR0y
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)