Feb 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The BC Liberals say they are planning to go to the police in light of what they say was a hack of their party website on the weekend, and may bolster their cyberdefences as a result of the situation. tgam.ca/2kgSLms

** The executive of the Ontario Medical Association has resigned, highlighting the infighting that has plagued Ontario doctors as they seek a new contract from the province. tgam.ca/2leYqgK

NATIONAL POST

** Fresh off his victory in the legal tussle with Smashing Pumpkins' frontman Billy Corgan to acquire an obscure U.S. wrestling company, Canadian media scion Leonard Asper says he is looking to buy more original media content. bit.ly/2kmybmN

** Mediatube Corp and Northvu Inc filed an appeal Friday asking the Federal Court of Appeal to overturn the January ruling that dismissed its claim that Bell Canada infringed its IPTV technology patent to create Fibe TV. bit.ly/2jXmhg0 (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)