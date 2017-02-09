Feb 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has warned the Trump administration that Ottawa is ready to retaliate if the he imposes tariffs at the border, potentially sparking a trade war between Canada and its largest trading partner. tgam.ca/2k68Zm2

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is "very concerned" about a recent influx of refugee claimants in a small southern Manitoba border town, emphasizing the need to protect both the incoming asylum seekers and Canada's border. tgam.ca/2lu7dse

** London Stock Exchange Group Plc has added three new issuers with ties to Canada so far in 2017, bringing its total to 22 such companies. tgam.ca/2k6aT6s

NATIONAL POST

** TransCanada Corp is back in negotiations with natural gas producers to ship more Western Canadian gas to Ontario and thwart plans for a competing pipeline from Pennsylvania approved by the U.S. government last week. bit.ly/2kW9O0b

** Canada will provide long-range sniper rifles and anti-tank weapons to the Kurdish forces fighting the Islamic State (ISIL) in northern Iraq, the Department of National Defence said Wednesday. bit.ly/2k4TNB4

** Bombardier Inc's ability to win a major CSeries order last year, and not the federal government's latest cash infusion, was the real impetus for Brazil's complaint against Canada at the World Trade Organization, according to a senior Brazilian official. bit.ly/2k6eLV1

(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)