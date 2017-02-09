Feb 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has warned the
Trump administration that Ottawa is ready to retaliate if the he
imposes tariffs at the border, potentially sparking a trade war
between Canada and its largest trading partner. tgam.ca/2k68Zm2
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is
"very concerned" about a recent influx of refugee claimants in a
small southern Manitoba border town, emphasizing the need to
protect both the incoming asylum seekers and Canada's border. tgam.ca/2lu7dse
** London Stock Exchange Group Plc has added three
new issuers with ties to Canada so far in 2017, bringing its
total to 22 such companies. tgam.ca/2k6aT6s
NATIONAL POST
** TransCanada Corp is back in negotiations with
natural gas producers to ship more Western Canadian gas to
Ontario and thwart plans for a competing pipeline from
Pennsylvania approved by the U.S. government last week. bit.ly/2kW9O0b
** Canada will provide long-range sniper rifles and
anti-tank weapons to the Kurdish forces fighting the Islamic
State (ISIL) in northern Iraq, the Department of National
Defence said Wednesday. bit.ly/2k4TNB4
** Bombardier Inc's ability to win a major CSeries
order last year, and not the federal government's latest cash
infusion, was the real impetus for Brazil's complaint against
Canada at the World Trade Organization, according to a senior
Brazilian official. bit.ly/2k6eLV1
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)