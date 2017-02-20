Feb 20 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A South African judge has overturned a court injunction
at a site owned by Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, saying that any
delay to the project would cause "significant prejudice" to the
company and the local community. tgam.ca/2m3pzAj
** Federal Conservative leadership candidate Michael Chong
was in the rhetorical hot seat Sunday, defending his proposal
for a carbon tax from skeptical rivals vying to take the party
into the 2019 election. tgam.ca/2m3tcGz
NATIONAL POST
** Pipeline giant Enbridge Inc cast doubt on the
need for its competitor' oil pipelines Friday, when the
company's top executive said only one of its rivals' three major
crude oil pipelines would fill up in the medium term after
Enbridge completes its own projects. bit.ly/2m3moIZ
** A move to roll back fuel-economy regulations in the
United States could hurt the domestic auto industry if Canada
didn't follow suit, warned the Canadian presidents of two major
automakers on Friday. bit.ly/2m3o0mi
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)