Feb 23 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Startup accelerator Expa Labs, which grew out of a
company started by Uber co-founder Garrett Camp, launched last
year in New York and San Francisco. Earlier this month, it begun
recruiting the first group of companies for its Canadian
program, which will begin in June. (tgam.ca/2l7Sr9U)
** TransCanada said after weeks of discussions with
producers, it has rejigged its Canadian Mainline system proposal
and has launched a new open season – or a period to determine
market interest. But it's still uncertain whether the offer
moves the needle enough to break the impasse. (tgam.ca/2l2I2eJ)
NATIONAL POST
** Analysts at Moody's Investor Service said that global LNG
markets are likely to remain oversupplied well into the next
decade as Asian demand for the gas weakens and new supplies
begin entering the market. (bit.ly/2mfmMnU)
** After hosting a lunch with Hunter Harrison and activist
investor Paul Hilal, Wolfe Research says there's a 90 percent
chance that Harrison will be installed as chief executive of CSX
Corp within five months. (bit.ly/2lyoGjJ)
** The Bank of Nova Scotia's online platform,
Tangerine, has a new chief executive at the helm. The company
announced on Wednesday that Peter Aceto, who has been its CEO
since 2008, will be succeeded by longtime executive Brenda
Rideout, effective on March 1. (bit.ly/2lyydaj)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)