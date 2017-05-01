May 1 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Purdue Pharma has finally agreed to settle a
long-standing class-action lawsuit, which began a decade ago
between the maker of OxyContin and lawyers representing as many
as 2,000 Canadians who got hooked on the drug after their
doctors prescribed it. tgam.ca/2pxmUB9
** The federal government, owner of Ridley Terminals Inc on
British Columbia's north coast, has been placed in a difficult
position by British Columbia Premier Christy Clark's request to
ban thermal coal exports from the province. tgam.ca/2px64lW
** The widening divergence between Internet regulations in
Canada and the United States may threaten investment in Canadian
innovation, warns Roslyn Layton, one of U.S. President Donald
Trump's telecommunications advisers. tgam.ca/2px6HvO
NATIONAL POST
** Defense minister Harjit Sajjan will get a chance Monday
to explain to Parliament why he tried to deceive an audience of
Indian security experts by claiming that he was "the architect"
of Canada's biggest military operation in Afghanistan. bit.ly/2pxf36H
