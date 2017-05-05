May 5 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ontario's prisons adviser has laid out a plan that would
catapult the province's prison system from a national laggard to
one of the most progressive in the world by placing hard limits
on the use of solitary confinement and prohibiting the
segregation of vulnerable prisoner populations. tgam.ca/2pd0R0W
** Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne's cabinet is prepared to
unleash a Buy Canadian-style policy to turn the tables on any
U.S. state that adopts Buy American provisions despite the
province's aggressive lobbying. tgam.ca/2pd0Vhc
** California legislators are proposing sweeping changes to
the U.S. state's cap-and-trade program that could raise the
costs of greenhouse-gas emission reductions in Ontario and
Quebec. tgam.ca/2pcS0fO
NATIONAL POST
** Michael Medline, the former Canadian Tire chief
executive hired in January to help turn around Empire Co
, announced a three-year transformation plan Thursday
aimed at saving the owner of Sobeys and Safeway C$500 million a
year by the end of fiscal 2020. bit.ly/2pcSbaW
** The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has
sweetened its bid to acquire Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc
for the second time, adding an additional $3 in cash
for each share of common stock held. bit.ly/2pdaw7P
** Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reiterated
diversification plans at its annual shareholder meeting
Thursday, while also repeating calls for a delayed prosecution
agreement to help it secure major overseas contracts. bit.ly/2pcU9YY
