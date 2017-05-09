May 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ontario is selling a further $2.79 billion stake in Hydro
One Ltd, taking advantage of the recent short-term
strength in the share price to reduce its holding. The province
said it sold 120 million shares at $23.25 apiece on a bought
deal basis to a syndicate of Bay Street investment banks. The
deal was done at a 3.25 percent discount to the closing price of
$24.03. tgam.ca/2qV5vC2
** Southern Ontario risks losing out on a $15-billion
stimulus to the province's gross domestic product if airports
fail to co-ordinate their development to take advantage of a
massive increase in airline-passenger traffic by mid-century,
according to a study done for the Southern Ontario Airport
Network. tgam.ca/2pZ8ThU
** PrivateBancorp Inc is forging ahead with a
planned May 12 meeting for investors to vote on the $4.9 billion
takeover offer by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce,
even as proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services,
is urging that they reject the latest terms of the deal. tgam.ca/2pfzGY0
NATIONAL POST
** Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec has withheld
support for Bombardier Inc chairman Pierre Beaudoin
and voted against the compensation of its executives, which had
led to public outrage last month. bit.ly/2pZp66F
** TransAlta Corp's surprising decision to shut down
its coal-fired power plants early and convert them to burn
natural gas will save the company C$1.5 billion, based on a
projected $50 per tonne carbon tax in 2022. bit.ly/2pqHxgD
** Uber has launched a research hub in Toronto,
its first outside the United States, focused on the development
of self-driving cars, the company Chief Executive Travis
Kalanick said in a blogpost on Monday. bit.ly/2pqF5qF
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)