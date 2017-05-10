May 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ontario Teachers Pension Plan became the latest
Bombardier shareholder to call for governance changes at the
Canadian aerospace manufacturer, confirming Tuesday it has cast
votes opposing Bombardier's executive compensation
plan. tgam.ca/2q0Emjo
** The Trump administration may tear up the North American
free-trade agreement and negotiate separate deals with Canada
and Mexico, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross warned on Tuesday. tgam.ca/2qYVpjJ
** U.S. President Donald Trump fired James Comey, the
director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the man
responsible for leading a criminal investigation into possible
collusion between Trump's election campaign and Russia. tgam.ca/2qQ8lvF
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian companies are facing an increasing number of
cyber attacks, says Travis Reese, president of the U.S.
cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc. bit.ly/2r0VjZo
** One of Canada's top labor law firms, Cavalluzzo Shilton
McIntyre Cornish LLP is facing strike action by its clerical
employees, who say it underpays staff relative to competitors. bit.ly/2r1ks6o
** The Canadian government made a billion dollar change to
how much it was willing to spend on its new search-and-rescue
aircraft fleet, but did not inform the bidders trying to win the
contract to build the planes of the change in budget. bit.ly/2q402cQ
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)