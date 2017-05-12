May 12 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Bombardier Inc executive chairman Pierre
Beaudoin is relinquishing his management role and taking a major
pay cut after an unprecedented revolt by taxpayers and investors
against what the company's biggest outside shareholder called a
"lapse of governance" at the beleaguered Canadian plane maker. tgam.ca/2pFc8HC
** Metrolinx has struck a deal with another manufacturer to
provide dozens of vehicles for key Toronto-area transit
projects, a sign of how much confidence the agency has lost in
problem-plagued Bombardier. tgam.ca/2q9XGuz
** Magna International Inc has developed several
technologies that can be used in electric and autonomous
vehicles, and whose value could exceed the value of parts the
company has on many vehicles now on the road, executives told
shareholders at Magna's annual meeting on Thursday. tgam.ca/2r7mrFD
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's largest capital markets regulator, the Ontario
Securities Commission, is determined to go-it-alone in
introducing a best-interest standard to govern the relationship
between investment advisers and the clients. bit.ly/2prGWjG
** Enbridge Inc announced plans Thursday for a C$1
billion ($729.4 million) expansion of its British Columbia
natural gas pipeline system, as a result of booming domestic
natural gas production. bit.ly/2pEYQed
** Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose warned the
Liberal Infrastructure Bank plan for giving "billions of dollars
to billionaire bankers." bit.ly/2qxYbjF
($1 = 1.3710 Canadian dollars)
