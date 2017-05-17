May 17 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Hybrid and electric vehicles should generate billions of
dollars in revenue for Linamar Corp, chief executive
officer Linda Hasenfratz says. (tgam.ca/2pTxUrU)
** Despite widespread attention paid to the opioid crisis,
the number of prescriptions filled for the powerful painkillers
and the number of people taking them have continued to rise in
Ontario, a new report says. (tgam.ca/2pVZwfm)
** British Columbia Premier Christy Clark is leaving the
door open to electoral reform – one of the Green Party's "deal
breakers" to secure its support in a potential minority
legislature. (tgam.ca/2pVxFf6)
NATIONAL POST
** Postmedia Network Canada Corp, Canada's largest
newspaper company, has appointed Janet Ecker, a former Ontario
finance minister and advocate for Toronto's financial services
industry, to its board of directors. (bit.ly/2pTqEMU)
** Pieridae Energy is looking for more deals after going
public through a reverse takeover of Quebec City's Petrolia Inc
. (bit.ly/2rpLiV8)
