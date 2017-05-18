May 18 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** British Columbia says its 15 percent tax on foreign home
purchases in the Vancouver region does not discriminate unfairly
against non-Canadians because it targets buyers' immigration
status, not their citizenship. (tgam.ca/2qvYWsK)
** Andrew Weaver, the BC Green Party Leader, held a news
conference Wednesday to announce that he is set to begin
face-to-face negotiations with Premier Christy Clark, the
Liberal Leader, and with NDP Leader John Horgan to determine
which of the two parties he will support when the final ballots
are counted from the May 9 election. (tgam.ca/2pO7Gew)
** CBC has removed the new managing editor of The National,
the third media leader in Canada to lose his job or step down
over the past week after weighing in on the toxic subject of
cultural appropriation. (tgam.ca/2rufOgJ)
NATIONAL POST
** The union representing rail workers says new legislation
that would require cameras to be installed on Canada's trains
threatens workers' privacy and came as a surprise. But Transport
Minister Marc Garneau said Wednesday he's spoken with the
Teamsters Canada Rail Conference about the proposal, and the
union knew what was being planned. (bit.ly/2rgYfV3)
** BlackBerry Ltd shares briefly hit a two-year peak
this week after a particularly bullish analyst predicted growth
in its auto divisions could quadruple its stock price in three
years. (bit.ly/2pZfnKa)
