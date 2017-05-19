PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Trudeau government is threatening to jettison a multibillion-dollar purchase of Boeing Super Hornet fighters if the United States proceeds with damaging trade action against Montreal-based Bombardier Inc – a warning shot fired the same day the Trump administration officially started the countdown to the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement. (tgam.ca/2rlb2po)
** Russia is warning Canada the adoption of a Magnitsky-style law would result in a significant blow to bilateral relations, while a prominent Russian dissident commends Ottawa's decision to support sanctions against human-rights abusers worldwide. (tgam.ca/2rysDGQ)
** The Alberta government will provide a $235 million loan to accelerate the work of cleaning up "orphan" oil and gas wells that have come with a rash of bankruptcies connected to the global crude-price drop. (tgam.ca/2qykCE0)
NATIONAL POST
** The CPP Fund, which houses investments for the Canada Pension Plan, rose to $316.7 billion at the end of March on the back of an 11.8 percent net annual investment return. (bit.ly/2ryl9o9)
** A number of class action lawsuits have been filed against Barrick Gold Corp, alleging the world's largest gold miner misled shareholders about the fallout of its most recent cyanide spill at a flagship mine in Argentina. (bit.ly/2pSsAJq)
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.