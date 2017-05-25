May 25 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A key member of the U.S. Federal Reserve warned against destroying trading partnerships between the U.S., Canada and Mexico and said it would eliminate jobs and hurt his country's competitiveness. (tgam.ca/2rTrwm2)

** Kinder Morgan Inc and its bankers have tempered their hopes for pricing a $1.75 billion initial public offering of shares in the pipeline company's Canadian unit. Kinder Morgan Canada has priced the shares at $17 apiece, down from a previously expected range of $19 to $22, according to a source familiar with the issue. (tgam.ca/2rTCOGV)

** Metrolinx is going back to court over a controversial $770 million light rail vehicle deal with Bombardier Transportation, questioning a key part of the judge's decision that preserved the contract. (tgam.ca/2rCAo2a)

** The number of people who died of opioid overdoses in Ontario jumped 11 per cent in the first six months of 2016, according to new figures showing that the epidemic is rapidly moving east from Western Canada. (tgam.ca/2qZJa9D)

NATIONAL POST

** The Bank of Montreal is starting to see "early indications" that Toronto's overheated housing market is "cooling," executives said Wednesday. While the Ontario government's plan to rein in soaring house prices in Canada's biggest city is still in its early days, BMO chief financial officer Tom Flynn said there are "signs that their policies might have the desired effect." (bit.ly/2qZbnv8)

