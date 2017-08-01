PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Aug 1

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Globe and Mail

** Opposition parties and human-rights groups are calling on the Trudeau government to suspend arms exports to Saudi Arabia as federal officials probe the apparent use of Canadian-made armoured vehicles against Saudi civilians. (tgam.ca/2uQX4MJ)

** Calgary should not bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics unless a number of conditions are met to ensure the Games would not break the city financially, city staff have advised in a report delivered Monday to municipal politicians. In documents released prior to Monday's council meeting, staff argued that Calgary faces "significant challenges" with respect to its debt. (tgam.ca/2vedC2u)

** The Canadian arm of scandal-plagued U.S. venture capital firm 500 Startups is suspending operations, the latest fallout of Silicon Valley's ongoing reckoning with its systemic sexism and sexual harassment issues. (tgam.ca/2tUUUJd)

** NextBlock Global, an investment fund that buys cryptocurrencies and invests in companies built using blockchain technology, announced on Monday that it has raised C$20 million ($16.03 million) in its first round of fundraising. (tgam.ca/2viL7An)

National Post

** An activist investor has ramped up his calls for Hudson's Bay Co to sell some real estate or explore other options to raise the value of its lagging shares. Jonathan Litt, chief executive of Land and Buildings Investment Management, threatened to launch a proxy fight on Monday if the company does not heed his public call in June for the company to monetize its real estate. (bit.ly/2uUf3R4)