PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points
would be beneficial in boosting investment and domestic
consumption, but further cuts would be limited.
- The Yangtze River, the country's longest river, may be
flooded this summer as frequent rains have led water level 3
meters higher than the average of the past five years.
CHINA DAILY
- China will adjust trade tariffs and provide fiscal support
to boost imports to further promote balanced trade, Hui Liangyu,
vice premier, made the remarks at the Asia-Pacific Economic
Cooperation China CEO Forum in Beijing. He did not provide
details about how and when the tariffs would be changed.
- Sichuan provincial government has denied that a riot at a
Foxconn factory in Chengdu on Monday night was due to worker
dissatisfaction with wages and company management. The dispute
was triggered by a conflict between seven Foxconn workers and a
restaurant owner. Foxconn Chengdu factory supplies
parts for Apple's iPhone and iPad.
FINANCIAL NEWS
- China needs to develop a strong wealth management
industry, which is necessary for improving the country's
financial structure and a healthy development of capital market,
said Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory
Commission.
- China Eximbank, one of the country's policy banks, will
increase supports to member states of the Shanghai Cooperation
Organisation (SCO). The bank has offered loans totalling $13.6
billion by end-2011 to countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan,
Uzbekistan.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The Shanghai stock exchange has approved applications from
seven small- and medium-sized firms (SMEs) to issue private
bonds, Xia Jianting, the assistant to the exchange's president
said. The Shenzhen stock exchange has also approved applications
from nine SMEs to issue bonds.
SECURITIES TIMES
- A growing number of Chinese securities brokerages sought
regulatory nod to participate in interest swap trading. Sixteen
securities firms have already received the go-ahead for the
business.
