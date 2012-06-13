June 13 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- China's Great Wall is actually 21,196.18 km, instead of the widely believed estimation of 8,851.8 km, according to the State Administration of Cultural Heritage.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China's unexpectedly strong export growth in May was mainly because of economic recovery in the United States and the country's own efforts to rely more on demand from emerging markets such as southeast Asia, an official from the Ministry of Commerce said.

- China's top 500 energy firms in 2011 included 278 companies from the private sector, up from 137 in 2010, although state enterprises still dominate the sector in terms of revenues.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China is considering combining non-security related stamp duties with other types of taxes in a bid to simplify the tax system.

- Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to buy a 10-30 percent stake in Chinese aluminum processor Guangdong Dongyangguang Aluminum Co Ltd.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Anand Basu)