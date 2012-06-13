June 13 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
- China's Great Wall is actually 21,196.18 km, instead of
the widely believed estimation of 8,851.8 km, according to the
State Administration of Cultural Heritage.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's unexpectedly strong export growth in May was
mainly because of economic recovery in the United States and the
country's own efforts to rely more on demand from emerging
markets such as southeast Asia, an official from the Ministry of
Commerce said.
- China's top 500 energy firms in 2011 included 278
companies from the private sector, up from 137 in 2010, although
state enterprises still dominate the sector in terms of
revenues.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China is considering combining non-security related stamp
duties with other types of taxes in a bid to simplify the tax
system.
- Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to buy a 10-30 percent
stake in Chinese aluminum processor Guangdong Dongyangguang
Aluminum Co Ltd.
