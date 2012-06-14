June 14 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

- Bank of China , the country's biggest foreign exchange lender, and Bank of Communications, China's fifth-largest bank, have got Taiwanese regulatory approvals to open branches in Taipei.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- China will relax bank lending to local government financing vehicles and the property sector, said an unnamed official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission, the industry watchdog.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China's key power generators had coal inventories of 93 million as of June 10, representing a record high which is enough for 28 days use.

