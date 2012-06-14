June 14 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS
- Bank of China , the country's biggest
foreign exchange lender, and Bank of Communications,
China's fifth-largest bank, have got Taiwanese regulatory
approvals to open branches in Taipei.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
- China will relax bank lending to local government
financing vehicles and the property sector, said an unnamed
official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission, the
industry watchdog.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's key power generators had coal inventories of 93
million as of June 10, representing a record high which is
enough for 28 days use.
(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Anand
Basu)