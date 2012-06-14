(Refiles to add dropped word in last paragraph)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 14 Chinese newspapers
available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories
on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's foreign direct investment(FDI) could fall in May
on a risk averse mood due to worries over the euro zone crisis
and a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economoy.
- Singapore state investment company Temasek Holdings
is optimistic about China's long-term development and
its capital markets, especially for blue-chip shares, said Ding
Wei, head of Temasek's China operations. The company has applied
for new investment quotas under China's Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (QFII) program.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The Shenzhen Stock Exchange has created an incentive fund
to encourage brokerages to help small- and medium-sized
companies from China's less developed western region list on the
stock market.
- Combined sales revenue for the 15 real estate developers
that have so far reported figures for May totalled 76 billion
yuan ($11.93 billion), up 23 percent over April, in a sign that
China's struggling real estate market is gradually recovering.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The China Securities Association issued draft rules to
brokerages that aim to crack down on corruption in the IPO
pricing system that occurs when putatively independent
participants in the price-setting process report inflated prices
as a favour to underwriters.
FINANCIAL NEWS
- Bank of China , the country's biggest
foreign exchange lender, and Bank of Communications,
China's fifth-largest bank, have got Taiwanese regulatory
approvals to open branches in Taipei.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
- China will relax bank lending to local government
financing vehicles and the property sector, said an unnamed
official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission, the
industry watchdog.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's key power generators had coal inventories of 93
million tonnes as of June 10, representing a record high which
is enough for 28 days use.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.3691 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Anand
Basu)