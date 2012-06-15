June 15 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of
China recommended that water filtration plants which cannot
consistently reach required standards are to upgrade their
facilities, which may cost around 410 billion yuan ($64.36
billion).
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Three officials in northwest China's Shaanxi province have
been suspended over allegations that they forced a seven-month
pregnant woman to abort. Authorities said this was illegal as
women are banned from abortions after they are past six months
in pregnancy.
FINANCIAL NEWS
- China will subsidise qualified bonding companies which
give credit assurance to medium and small firms, according to a
revised regulation released by the Ministry of Finance.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
- China's foreign direct investment was likely to have been
weak in May owing to the downward pressures on economic growth
and intensifying European debt crisis, said Huo Jianguo,
director of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and
Economic Cooperation under the Ministry of Commerce.
- China will further open its services and trade sectors,
facilitating market access for industries including
transportation, construction and travel, said Lu Jijian, deputy
director-general of the Ministry of Commerce's department of
trade in services and commercial services.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China will help solve the European debt crisis through
various channels together with the international community and
supports the euro and EU integration, said Vice-Premier Li
Keqiang.
