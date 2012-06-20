SHANGHAI, June 20 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Prices of agricultural produce on the Ministry of Commerce primary watchlist posted a weekly fall of 0.1 percent in the week ended June 17.

-- During the 12th Five-Year Plan period, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development will focus on promoting development of green buildings and encouraging developers to build green residential areas.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Chinese regulators are planning to introduce simulated trading in stock option to retail investors soon, said a source. The first contract will be for exchange traded funds (ETF) and banking shares.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Prices have rebounded at a number of housing projects in Shanghai's outlying areas as developers are more confident and buyer sentiment has improved.

