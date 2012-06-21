SHANGHAI, June 21 Chinese newspapers available
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Loans in June could reach 900 billion yuan to one
trillion yuan, with the "big four" banks' new loans reaching 25
billion yuan in the first half of June, the newspaper said
citing sources.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- China State Construction Engineering Corp
says it has signed 38.7 billion yuan in five major projects.
FINANCIAL NEWS
-- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
said Laos' Central Bank has authorised its
Vientiane branch as the only local bank to conduct yuan
clearing.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
--China encourages private capital in the energy sector,
including construction and operation of key state projects.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
-- China's "big four" banks' deposits slumped by 460 billion
yuan ($72.33 billion) in the first two weeks in June.
($1 = 6.3599 Chinese yuan)
