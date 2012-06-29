June 29 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The monthly new loans in the third quarter could be around 650 billion yuan ($102.24 billion) while yearly loans could hit 8.2 trillion yuan, Bank of China said in its research report.

-- The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China said under its new guidelines, companies which have not been issued production targets by the government, will not be allowed to produce rare earths.

-- China Eastern Airlines Corp said airlines face strong headwinds this year, but the situation is expected to be better next year.

-- China Development Bank agreed to lend 40 billion yuan ($6.29 billion) to the province of Guangdong, bordering Hong Kong, which will ease its fundraising problem for key projects in the province.

- China UnionPay signed an agreement with Nordea Bank , the biggest bank in northern Europe to extend its Unionpay card business in Sweden and seven other European nations.

-- China may set up a military body in Sansha, a newly established city that administers Chinese territory in the South China Sea, the defence ministry said.

-- China will strengthen the measures it uses to recover corrupt officials' illicit assets transferred abroad and demand that other countries freeze such assets to cut off the officials' means for living abroad, said one official from the anti-corruption bureau of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

-- China's economic growth is expected to fall to 7.6 percent in the second quarter before rebounding to 8.2 percent three months later, Bank of China Ltd forecast in a quarterly report.

-- Rainstorms since Monday have hit parts of Hunan, Guizhou, Jiangxi and Anhui, killing two people and damaging thousands of houses. The weather bureau warned of a tropical storm over Doksuri, which will land in the southern province of Guangdong and hit areas north of the province.

-- Vice Premier Hui Liangyu urged more efforts to spur development in the country's rocky regions, where desertification has led to water shortage, soil erosion and persistent poverty, mainly in Guangxi, Guizhou and Yunnan in the southwest.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3575 Chinese yuan)