BEIJING, July 5 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China has started accumulating rare earth for strategic reserves while weakening domestic prices offer a good timing for stockpiling.

- Zhang Yugang, general manager at the China Stock Exchange, said the exchange would encourage small- and medium-sized enterprises to list and raise funds in the Shanghai A-share market.

- Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd said the target of Moutai Group was to hit 50 billion yuan ($7.88 billion) in its revenue.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES

- As China's policy easing takes effect, its economy would recover in the third and fourth quarters of this year, experts said.

- The Shenzhen Stock Exchange said it plans to let its convertible bonds to be used in repo trading.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Most foreign banks have raised deposit rates to the top limit of 3.58 percent.

21 CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- The State Administration of Taxation said it may increase the tax in private equity (PE) companies.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

Coal Stocks in Qinhuangdao, which was once called the largest coal port on Earth, swelled to 9.46 million tonnes on June 18 on slowdown of energy consumption, the highest level since the outbreak of the 2008 financial crisis.

- At least 240 people, mainly children younger than 5 years, have died from hand, foot and mouth disease from January to May as China enters a peak season of the epidemic, which will last until October.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Vice President Xi Jinping, during a meeting with Thai Foreign Minister Surapong Tovichakchaikul, called on China and Thailand to enhance their strategic partnership in order to make greater contributions to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

- The National Audit Office (NAO) audited 18 items of social security funds, finding that total revenues increased to 2.84 trillion yuan ($450.79 billion) last year, growing three times compared with 2005. The social security system has seen improvements and the funds are safe.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3488 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Jijo Jacob)