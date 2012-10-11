SHANGHAI Oct 11 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
--China's Central Huijin Investment said it has raised
holdings in China's "big four" banks, including Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd , in the
secondary market. It also said on Wednesday it would continue to
buy shares in the market.
--China's five biggest state-owned banks likely lent 200
billion yuan ($31.83 billion) in new loans in September, banking
sources said.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
--China's Premier Wen Jiabao said in a State Council
executive meeting that China would give priority to the
development of domestic public transport.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.2833 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)