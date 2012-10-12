SHANGHAI Oct 12 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

--Officials in China's ministry of land resources said the domestic land market has not yet fully recovered and that reasonable control of land supply will help ease supply and demand pressures.

--China Tourism Academy said it expected total tourism income this year to hit 260 million yuan ($41.42 million), up 16.6 percent from a year earlier.

--China is expected to control the rise in national coal production to 4 percent or less, said Wu Yin, deputy commissioner of the National Energy Administration.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

--As of the first half of the year, China's enterprise annuity has hit 419.8 billion yuan, up 17.6 percent from the year-end of last year.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

--New bond issuance next year by China's railway ministry will not be lower than that of this year and higher than 520 billion yuan, sources said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2770 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)