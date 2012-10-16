SHANGHAI Oct 16 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
--In order to speed up development of the alternative energy
automotive industry, China will earmark a part from the
"conserving energy and reducing emissions" special fund to
encourage innovation in green energy cars.
--Baoshan Iron & Steel Co (Baosteel) said in a
statement it had bought back 217 million shares in a price range
of 4.51 to 4.65 yuan per share in the past one week.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
--China's securities regulator has for the first time
publicly disclosed the application process for seeking approval
for mergers and acquisitions, as well as the criteria used to
approve or reject applications.
--LDK Solar announced on Monday it would repay 400
million yuan in short-term commercial paper on time, easing
investors' fears that it would become China's first-ever
domestic bond default.
--Telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp ,
after its disclosure of a large operating loss in the third
quarter of 2012, said it will take steps to reduce debt and
improve operational efficiency in the fourth quarter.
SECURITIES TIMES
--China's securities regulator said it is launching an
investigation into whether listed companies have carried out
promises made in their public disclosures. The promises include
asset restructuring, intra-company competitions, and changes to
shareholding structures.
--An additional 14 securities brokerages have been approved
to participate in the pilot programme on margin financing
launched last month, raising the total number to 25.
CHINA DAILY
--Police arrested 11 people for poaching in a virgin forest
on the border of Hubei and Hunan provinces in central China.
They seized 17 bear paws, five bear gall bladders, and 300 kg of
bear meat.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....