CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

--In order to speed up development of the alternative energy automotive industry, China will earmark a part from the "conserving energy and reducing emissions" special fund to encourage innovation in green energy cars.

--Baoshan Iron & Steel Co (Baosteel) said in a statement it had bought back 217 million shares in a price range of 4.51 to 4.65 yuan per share in the past one week.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

--China's securities regulator has for the first time publicly disclosed the application process for seeking approval for mergers and acquisitions, as well as the criteria used to approve or reject applications.

--LDK Solar announced on Monday it would repay 400 million yuan in short-term commercial paper on time, easing investors' fears that it would become China's first-ever domestic bond default.

--Telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp , after its disclosure of a large operating loss in the third quarter of 2012, said it will take steps to reduce debt and improve operational efficiency in the fourth quarter.

SECURITIES TIMES

--China's securities regulator said it is launching an investigation into whether listed companies have carried out promises made in their public disclosures. The promises include asset restructuring, intra-company competitions, and changes to shareholding structures.

--An additional 14 securities brokerages have been approved to participate in the pilot programme on margin financing launched last month, raising the total number to 25.

CHINA DAILY

--Police arrested 11 people for poaching in a virgin forest on the border of Hubei and Hunan provinces in central China. They seized 17 bear paws, five bear gall bladders, and 300 kg of bear meat.

