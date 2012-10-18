SHANGHAI Oct 18 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

--China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has approved preparatory work in PetroChina Co Ltd's gasification pipeline project.

--The total turnover in 19 listed securities houses for the first nine months of the year hit 38.4 billion yuan ($6.14 billion) while their combined net profit was 13.2 billion yuan.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

--Poly Real Estate (Group) Co Ltd said it has already achieved its whole-year revenue target of 80 billion yuan ($12.79 billion).

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

--Apple Inc is expected to open a new store in downtown Beijing on Saturday, which will reportedly be the company's largest store in Asia.

--Zijin Mining Group, China's largest gold miner, will pay 185 million yuan in compensation to families in Guangdong province, South China, who were affected by a deadly flood in 2010 caused by its overflowing tailing pond.

SHANGHAI DAILY

--Shanghai will establish China's strictest water resource management system by 2014 to help clean up the city's waterways and reduce wasteful use.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....