SHANGHAI Oct 25 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Regulators are expected to cut China's retail oil prices
next month due to weakness in global crude prices.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- China's Chongqing Iron & Steel Co Ltd said it
plans to raise as much as 2 billion yuan through private
placements.
-- China Great Wall Asset Management Corp, currently
processing bad loans held by the Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China Ltd (ICBC), is going to restructure
its shareholding structure.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- An opinion column objected to accusations in Japanese
media that China is "sabre-rattling" by sending naval vessels
near the disputed Diaoyu Islands (called the Senkaku Islands in
Japanese) and rejected Japanese calls for more transparency as
hypocritical. "Japan itself has never informed China of its
frequent military drills near Chinese waters."
CHINA DAILY
-- The State Council, China's Cabinet, has decided to
establish an overall income distribution plan by the end of this
year. Uneven income distribution and excessive wealth gaps among
groups have become a severe problem in China.
