SHANGHAI Nov 2 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China should encourage city commercial banks and rural banks to list on the stock market and may lower listing requirements for these banks, said Chen Dongzheng, president of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

-- Zhejiang Shibao Co Ltd abruptly changed its forecast for 2012 net profit on the night before listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The new forecast says net profits may drop 27-31 percent.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) said it had bought back 242 million shares in a price range of 4.51 to 4.65 yuan per share as of Nov. 4.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- Microsoft Corp has signed an agreement with the Shanghai government and 21Vianet to offer public cloud services to businesses in the city as well as to the government.

-- Tourists visiting the southern island of Hainan will have a higher duty-free allowance starting this week, in a bid to make the island even more popular as a tourist destination.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- In order to help rural residents renovate dilapidated houses, China's central government has already dispersed 15 billion yuan ($2.40 billion) originally budgeted for 2013.

