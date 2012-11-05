SHANGHAI Nov 5 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- Beijing and parts of Northern China have seen record
amounts of precipitation on Sunday, causing blizzards that have
blanketed the areas in heavy snow. Soldiers have been dispatched
to send food and water to stranded motorists and to dig out
vehicles buried under the snow.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- China's money markets will see ample liquidity until
early next year, recovering from a shortfall in the third
quarter of this year.
-- Despite a rally in the domestic stock market last week, a
sustained upward trend needs turnover being expanded as investor
sentiment remains weak after the main Shanghai Composite Index
performed poorly this year.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd
, one of the country's top insurers, said the China
Securities Regulatory Commission had approved its plan to raise
HK$10.4 billion ($1.3 billion) through a Hong Kong H-share
private placement.
CHINA DAILY
-- Taiyuan and Shuozhou, two major coal-mining cities in the
coal-rich Shanxi province, will shift to a greener economic
development model, including development of more clean energy
industries that will help manage pollution.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- A commentary says the ruling Communist Party will
resolutely crack down on corruption among some officials.
