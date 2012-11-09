Nov 9 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Second-hand residential property prices in Beijing,
Shanghai and Guangzhou were rising consecutively in the past
seven months, with Shanghai and Guangzhou's price rising over 1
percent.
-- Net profit in 19 listed Chinese securities houses was at
686 million yuan ($109.88 million) in October, down about 40
percent from a month earlier.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- China's venture capital and private equity sector is
seeing a sharp decline this year after expanding rapidly over
the past few years. In October only 19 investment deals were
done worth $472 million, the lowest level so far this year,
according to data from Zero2IPO Research Centre.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
Jia Qinglin, chairman of the national committee of the
Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) said
the party must work to engage in deliberative democracy to
improve the socialist system and to promote the construction of
socialist democratic politics.
