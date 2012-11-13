Nov 13 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- China could cut required trade settlement escrow deposits
for brokerages by as much as 85 percent next year, said the
China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation.
-- China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd
said its sales from January to October rose 29.7 percent to 97
billion yuan ($15.57 billion).
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd is
considering an initial public offering after restructuring.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- The number of foreign companies using the yuan as their
currency of choice has surged after rules introduced earlier
this year allowed yuan settlement for Chinese traders. The
number of French companies paying in yuan increased by 30
percent.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- China will start their national economic census in 2013,
said the official website of Chinese government.
