Nov 15 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Deposits in Shanghai's financial institutions declined by
66 billion yuan in October, said People's Bank of China,
Shanghai Head Office.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Qianhai, a city close to Shenzhen in southern China, is
expected to release detailed regulations governing a special
economic zone testing full account convertibility for the yuan
as soon by the end of the month.
21th CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
-- China's Ministry of Railways plans to invest 530 billion
yuan ($85.14 billion) in national railway foundation facilities
in 2013, slightly higher than 516 billion yuan of this year,
sources said.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- China criticized the United States on Wednesday for a
report issued by a Congressional advisory panel that called for
the U.S. to defend itself from Chinese cyber-espionage and
further investigate investments by Chinese state-owned companies
in the United States. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hong
Lei said the commission was "indulging in a Cold War mentality."
-- Residents of the central China city of Wuhan are unhappy
that the city has sold naming rights to seven of its subway
stations to commercial enterprises. One stop on the famous
Jianghan Road is to be named after a snack brand company.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- China's steel enterprises have made profit from October
and if the situation continues, the industry has potential to
reverse losses this year, said Wang Xiaoqi, vice chairman of
China Iron and Steel Association China Iron and Steel
Association (CISA).
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- The number of domestic violence cases against women
dropped significantly between 2009 and 2011, the Shanghai
Women's Federation reported, attributing the decline to the
establishment of government-backed domestic violence assistance
centres. In China, up to 30 percent of women in 270 million
families have suffered domestic violence, according to a survey
done by the All-China Women's Federation.
