March 11 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Yang Maijun, Chairman of the Shanghai Futures Exchange, proposed to lay out legislation in the futures market to regulate and further develop the sector.

-- Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents living on the mainland will be allowed to open yuan-denominated A-share accounts in China from April 1, said Guo Shuqing, Chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commision.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- Song Liping, the general manager of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, said they would firmly promote reform and strengthen regulations on initial public offerings.

CHINA DAILY

-- The overhaul of the central government, which will see the railway and health ministries demoted, will cut red tape and increase efficiency.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- Chinese government will continue to support railway construction and accelerate financing and pricing reforms, although the Railway Ministry will be coordinated under the broader Ministry of Transport.

